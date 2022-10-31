Russia's Nizhny Novgorod eyes sending business mission to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The videoconference between Russia's Trade Representative office in Azerbaijan and the business mission of Russian Nizhny Novgorod oblast was held as part of the "An hour with the trade representative" project of the country's Ministry of Industry and Trade, Trend reports citing the office.

During the conference, it became known that Nizhny Novgorod's delegation plans to visit Azerbaijan on a business mission on November 3-5.

Furthermore, Consultant of Russia's Trade Representative office in Azerbaijan Viktor Ivankin detailed the Russia-Azerbaijan trade turnover, promising niches for expanding Russian exports, as well as the trade mission's potential to support Russian enterprises.

"The meeting participants underscored information support issues and arranging a face-to-face business mission of Nizhny Novgorod companies to Baku, as well as the involvement of Voronezh exporters in Azerbaijan's exhibition events," the statement said.

Consultant Viktor Ivankin, Deputy Director of the Center for Developing Export Capacity of the Nizhny Novgorod oblast [regional representative of Russian Export Center] Sergey Gnenik, as well as representatives of Voronezh enterprises engaged in medical equipment, medical disposable clothing, animal feed, food products, furniture, birch charcoal, special vehicles, special tools, lifting equipment, and software participated in the talks, organized jointly with the Center.