Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund allocates concessional loan to stimulate local production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The Entrepreneurship Development Fund of Azerbaijan, one of the main goals of which is to stimulate local production and business, allocated a concessional loan to Guba Ting LLC, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov's Twitter post.

"The Entrepreneurship Development Fund of Azerbaijan has allocated 200,000 ($117,647) in concessional loans. The innovative activity under modern conditions is one of the primary factors in the development of agriculture," he said.