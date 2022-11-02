Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund allocates concessional loan to stimulate local production

Economy Materials 2 November 2022 18:00 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund allocates concessional loan to stimulate local production

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The Entrepreneurship Development Fund of Azerbaijan, one of the main goals of which is to stimulate local production and business, allocated a concessional loan to Guba Ting LLC, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov's Twitter post.

"The Entrepreneurship Development Fund of Azerbaijan has allocated 200,000 ($117,647) in concessional loans. The innovative activity under modern conditions is one of the primary factors in the development of agriculture," he said.

Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund allocates concessional loan to stimulate local production
Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund allocates concessional loan to stimulate local production
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more