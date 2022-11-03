CBA strives to continue stable exchange rate policy - governor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will strive to continue the policy of stable exchange rate in the next year and will do everything possible to ensure stability, Governor of the CBA Taleh Kazimov said, Trend reports

He made this remark at today's parliamentary meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s (Milli Majlis) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship during the discussion of the state budget for 2023.

He noted that the Bank's main policy is monetary policy.

"The Central Bank's mandate is to ensure macroeconomic stability and stability of prices. The exchange rate regime is part of the Bank's monetary policy," Kazimov said.