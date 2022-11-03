Draft of "Great Return" state program submitted to Azerbaijan's gov't – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. A draft of the "Great Return" state program regarding Azerbaijan's liberated lands has been prepared and submitted to the government, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said during discussions on the state budget for 2023 at a meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, on November 3, Trend reports.

The minister noted that the package of proposals had been prepared in this regard.

"Azerbaijan eyes strengthening public-private partnerships related to the use of tax concessions to facilitate private sector initiatives, the processing industry, engaging specialists with great knowledge and skills in the liberated territories, and build residential areas in Karabakh," Jabbarov said.

On October 24, the bill 'On the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023' was submitted to the Parliament.

The project forecasts state budget revenues for 2023 in the amount of 30.7 billion manat ($18.04 billion), which is 5.2 percent more than in 2022, and 16.4 percent more than in 2021. This is the highest figure in the entire history of Azerbaijan.

Restoring liberated lands and ensuring the "Great Return" are among the primary directions in the draft state budget for 2023. In this regard, the country records an annual surge in state budget allocations. In 2023, three billion manat ($1.76 billion) are expected to be allocated for the recovery of the liberated territories. This figure is 12.4 percent more than in 2022 and 37.7 percent more than in 2021.