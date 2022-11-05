Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
5 November 2022
Azerbaijan's Central Bank and Turkish Insurance Regulation Agency discuss cooperation

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) discussed the prospect of cooperation with the Insurance and Private Pension Regulation and Supervision Agency of Türkiye, Trend reports citing Governor of CBA Taleh Kazimov's Twitter page.

"Today we met through video conferencing with the Head of the Insurance and Private Pension Regulation and Supervision Agency Mehmet Akif Eroğlu and the CEO of the Insurance Information and Monitoring Center Serkan Avci. We discussed current and future cooperation issues between our institutions," he said.

