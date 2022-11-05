Major projects to be implemented between Baku Metro and Istanbul Metro - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Major projects will be implemented between Baku Metro CJSC and Istanbul Metro, General Director of the Istanbul Metro Ozgur Soy told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that there is cooperation with the Baku Metro in various areas.

"We have very good cooperation, together we have implemented a number of projects. We cooperate in the field of signaling systems, replacement of new cars and other machine-mechanical systems, construction and other areas. We exchange experiences with the Baku Metro. We are open to any cooperation, we are currently conducting training together with the Baku Metro, and we share our experience. We will definitely have bigger projects in the future," Soy said.