BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijan is supposed to lay the Aghdam-Khankandi gas pipeline by 2025, Trend reports.

This is envisaged by the 'First state program on the Great Return to Azerbaijan's liberated territories', approved by the Presidential Order.

According to the document, SOCAR must ensure the construction of the Aghdam-Khankandi gas pipeline and pipeline branches with the installation of gas control points by 2025.