Cadastral work in liberated territories of Azerbaijan carried out on area of about 362,000 hectares

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. In the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, to date, work on electronic cadastral registration has been completed on an area of about 362,000 hectares, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on November 16 during the discussion of the state budget for 2023 in the Milli Majlis (parliament), Trend reports.

The minister also noted that 13 residents and three non-residents have been registered in the Agdam Industrial Park and the Araz Valley economic zone for 10 months of this year.

"The total number of jobs created through the implementation of these projects will be 950. In total, 850 million manats are planned to be invested in projects," Jabbarov said.