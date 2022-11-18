Azerbaijani, Georgian PMs hold phone talks

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 18 November 2022 14:14 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Phone talks between Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili took place on November 18, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told Trend.

During a telephone conversation, the heads of government congratulated each other on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The sides praised the top-level Azerbaijan-Georgia strategic partnership, built on a solid foundation of centuries-old friendship, good neighborliness and mutual support.

They also emphasized the role of mutual visits in the development of Azerbaijan-Georgia ties, thus outlining the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Georgia in October 2022.

Moreover, the officials discussed prospects for the improvement of Azerbaijan-Georgia relations in policy, economy, transport, energy, humanitarian area, and other fields.

Garibashvili invited the Azerbaijani prime minister to visit Georgia as part of a regular meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Tbilisi in December 2022. The sides also expressed confidence that the visit would be useful for Azerbaijan-Georgia cooperation.

