Azerbaijani, Georgian PMs hold phone talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Phone talks between Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili took place on November 18, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told Trend.

During a telephone conversation, the heads of government congratulated each other on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The sides praised the top-level Azerbaijan-Georgia strategic partnership, built on a solid foundation of centuries-old friendship, good neighborliness and mutual support.

They also emphasized the role of mutual visits in the development of Azerbaijan-Georgia ties, thus outlining the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Georgia in October 2022.

Moreover, the officials discussed prospects for the improvement of Azerbaijan-Georgia relations in policy, economy, transport, energy, humanitarian area, and other fields.

Garibashvili invited the Azerbaijani prime minister to visit Georgia as part of a regular meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Tbilisi in December 2022. The sides also expressed confidence that the visit would be useful for Azerbaijan-Georgia cooperation.