Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 2.2 manat (0.08 percent) last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,001.95 manat, increased by 108.822 manat (3.76 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold November 7 2859,1790 November 14 2994,4310 November 8 2859,1790 November 15 3010,4875 November 9 2859,1790 November 16 3011,5925 November 10 2907,3910 November 17 2996,5560 November 11 2980,7290 November 18 2996,7005 Average weekly 2893,1314 Average weekly 3001,9535

The price of an ounce of silver decreased by 0.675 manat (1.85 percent). The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 36.44 manat which is 1.74 percent (0.62 manat) more than the rate of the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver November 7 35,4595 November 14 36,5560 November 8 35,4595 November 15 37,4187 November 9 35,4595 November 16 36,4359 November 10 35,9040 November 17 35,9435 November 11 36,8305 November 18 35,8806 Average weekly 35,8226 Average weekly 36,4469

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 62.084 manat (3.57 percent) this week. The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,715.9766 manat, which was 40.739 manat (2.43 percent) more than the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum November 7 1639,0635 November 14 1739,7800 November 8 1639,0635 November 15 1733,4135 November 9 1639,0635 November 16 1723,1625 November 10 1688,2165 November 17 1705,8310 November 11 1770,7795 November 18 1677,6960 Average weekly 1675,2373 Average weekly 1715,9766

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 2.805 manat (0.08 percent) in Azerbaijan this week. The average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,466.917 manat, which is 7.82 percent (251.5286 manat) more compared to the preceding week.