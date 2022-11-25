Air, road cargo transportation through Azerbaijan significantly grows - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Air and road cargo transportation through Azerbaijan has significantly grown over the last three months, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rahman Humbatov said, Trend reports.

Humbatov made the remark at an international conference under the motto "Along the Middle Corridor: Geopolitics, Security and Economics" held in Baku at ADA University on November 25.

According to him, Azerbaijan aims to develop regional communications and intends to implement a number of projects in the transport and logistics sector.

"Such projects as the development of the North-South and the Trans-Caspian corridors are already being implemented. We intend to fully use the transit potential. Supplies through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline are planned to be increased to five million tons," the deputy minister noted.

Humbatov stressed that a number of projects in the transport sector are also being implemented on the liberated lands, two airports have already been built [in liberated Fuzuli and Zangilan districts], and another one is under construction [in Lachin district].