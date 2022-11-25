Azerbaijani Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund gives out easy-term loan to boost local production

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 25 November 2022 19:18 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund seeking to boost local production and business, has provided an easy-term loan to Shahdagh Milk and Meat LLC, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

"The Entrepreneurship Development Fund has provided 650,000 manat ($382,413) in concessional loan to Shahdagh Milk and Meat LLC for the project aimed at the establishment of the slaughterhouse. More than 30 new jobs will be created as a result of the project to be executed in Khachmaz," the minister wrote.

