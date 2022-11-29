Central Bank of Azerbaijan suspends licenses of insurance agents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has suspended licenses of five individual insurance agents, Trend reports via the CBA.
According to the bank, the revocation of the licenses were based on the voluntary application, in accordance with Article 107.1.1 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On insurance activity'.
List of insurance agents whose licenses have been revoked:
|№
|Insurance agent
|License issue date
|License number
|1
|Ilkin Huseynov
|13.02.2013
|000861
|2
|Mahir Hasanov
|05.03.2012
|000575
|3
|Ilham Ismailov
|18.03.2011
|000417
|4
|Samira Garayeva
|25.09.2019
|SA-0140
|5
|Kamala Aghayeva
|21.07.2009
|000208