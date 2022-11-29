Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Central Bank of Azerbaijan suspends licenses of insurance agents

Economy Materials 29 November 2022 18:40 (UTC +04:00)
Central Bank of Azerbaijan suspends licenses of insurance agents

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has suspended licenses of five individual insurance agents, Trend reports via the CBA.

According to the bank, the revocation of the licenses were based on the voluntary application, in accordance with Article 107.1.1 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On insurance activity'.

List of insurance agents whose licenses have been revoked:

Insurance agent License issue date License number
1 Ilkin Huseynov 13.02.2013 000861
2 Mahir Hasanov 05.03.2012 000575
3 Ilham Ismailov 18.03.2011 000417
4 Samira Garayeva 25.09.2019 SA-0140
5 Kamala Aghayeva 21.07.2009 000208
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more