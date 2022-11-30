Huawei ICT Academy taps Azerbaijan’s top educational institutions to enrich digital ecosystems (PHOTO)

Huawei Technologies Azerbaijan LLC on November 25, 2022 reinforced its commitment to develop Azerbaijan’s digital ecosystem by strengthening its cooperation with Baku Higher Oil School.

According to the statement from Huawei Azerbaijan, the ICT Academy will bring university programs “closer to the reality of technology companies”, while supporting the transition to a digital economy.

Launched in November, the ICT Academy will provide the students with access to Huawei knowledge, “as well as the latest technological innovations in areas as diverse as big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence and 5G”, the statement says.

According to the company, Azerbaijan´s universities will now gain access to “a more structured and evolved program, which incorporates much of the best practices, from Huawei’s innovation and know-how”.

Mr. David Xu, General Director of Huawei Technologies Azerbaijan LLC in his opening speech mentioned: “Today’s partnership is a part of Huawei’s strong commitment to support the country in fulfilling the gap of the availability of highly-skilled, competent ICT workforces with the industry demands”.

“I would like to invite more colleges and universities to join the Huawei ICT Academy Program, so together we can align what the students learn with the needs of the ICT market that is in constant evolution. Relying on Huawei’s experience in ICT talent cultivation, the ICT Academy helps universities create a systematic, technologically advanced, standardized, and practical ICT environment and course system, enabling students to meet enterprise requirements,” he added.

Photo of Mr. David Xu, General Director of Huawei Technologies Azerbaijan LLC

Mr. Elmar Gasimov, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School spoke about the signing of MOU: “Huawei is one of the leading global companies in the field of ICT technologies, therefore the signing of the MOU between Huawei and Baku Higher Oil School is a significant event for us. Huawei always stand out with special attention and care for our university and students. We are confident that cooperation within the framework of the establishment of the ICT Academy in Baku High Oil School will bring fruitful results”.

Photo of Mr. Elmar Gasimov, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School

Since it has been launched, the Huawei ICT Academy has attracted thousands of enthusiasts and students from Azerbaijan’s top Universities.

This project applies to universities, independent colleges and non-profit governmental educational institutions. In this digital society, ICT technologies exert great influence on a variety of professions, leading to increasing interdisciplinary requirements.

Through this project, cooperating Universities delivers Huawei ICT technologies and courses, encourages students to get certified by Huawei, and cultivates professionals with practical skills for the world and ICT industry chain. So far, Huawei has cooperated with more than 2000 universities and 8000 teachers, supporting more than 150, 000 students annually in the whole world, according to the company.

By bridging the gap between the demand of enterprises and the supply of skilled talent, Huawei Azerbaijan, through the Huawei ICT Academy, hopes to set a standard for a technology-enhanced education and to provide more technical and skillful aptitude, more advanced technologies, and more support to innovation and entrepreneurship, in order to support the sustainable development of the country’s ICT industry.