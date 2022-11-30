AccessBank in Nakhchivan! (PHOTO)

AccessBank continues to extend its branch network. On its 20th anniversary the Bank opened its 30th branch in Nakhchivan. The new branch is located in the center of the city – in the Youth Town on 17 Aziz Aliyev street.

The new Nakhchivan branch offers full range of services to its customers such deposits, various types of loans, plastic cards, money transfers and remittances, currency exchange and etc.

The Management of AccessBank and of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Administration of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, participated in the opening ceremony and emphasized the significance of the opening of Nakhchivan branch of the Bank which is a leader in microfinancing for the local business environment, especially for development of micro and agro areas.

Davit Tsiklauri, a Chairman of the Management Board of AccessBank, noted that the Bank is loyal to its mission of maintaining businesses: “Development of business environment, especially of MSME in Azerbaijan is a priority for us. Our main goal is to develop the business environment, creating new opportunities both in retail and micro-agro areas in Nakhchivan, in a region with great potential.”

Elchin Aliyev, Chairman of Nakhchivan AR Department of the Central Bank: “I congratulate management and staff of AccessBank on the occasion of the opening of the bank's branch in Nakhchivan. I think that the opening of the branch important for the further development of the real sector in the Autonomous Republic, for population's access to bank products and services as well as for the more competitive environment."

Being a leader in the sphere of microfinancing, AccessBank has been providing services for the small and medium-sized enterprises since 2002. Bank’s shareholders include such international organizations and structures as Asian Development Bank, European Investment Bank, International Finance Corporation. Bank has 30 branch offices, 15 of which are located in Baku, and 15 – in regions.

To get more detailed information about the services provided by the Bank, call 151 or get in the web-site (www.accessbank.az) or follow the Bank’s social network accounts (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn).