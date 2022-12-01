Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Vietnam interested in oil supplies from Azerbaijan - President Phúc

Economy Materials 1 December 2022 15:27 (UTC +04:00)
Vietnam interested in oil supplies from Azerbaijan - President Phúc

Follow Trend on

Maryana Akhmedova
Maryana Akhmedova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Vietnam is interested in the imports of crude oil from Azerbaijan, Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, President of Vietnam, said at the meeting with Shovgi Mehdizade, a newly appointed Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the country, Trend reports, citing Vietnamese media.

According to the president, the two sides should work more closely to boost cooperation in bilateral trade.

He noted that Vietnam would like to launch exports of electronics and agriculture products to the country, and, in turn, secure supplies of crude oil from Azerbaijan.

Attention is also paid to bilateral cooperation in other areas such as culture, education, tourism, defense, and people-to-people contacts.

Ambassador Mehdizade has confirmed that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with Vietnam as well.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more