Member countries of Turkic World Insurance Association to discuss 'road map'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Member countries of the Turkic World Insurance Association will discuss the ‘road map’ and the association’s charter at the International Insurance Exhibition in March 2023 in Antalya, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Insurers Association (AIA).

The respective agreement was reached during the meeting of AIA representatives with President of the Insurance Union of Türkiye (TSB) Atilla Benli and the TSB Secretary General Ozgur Obali.

During the meeting, the parties addressed the current state of cooperation relations between the insurance associations of the two countries and new areas of cooperation.

Executive Director of the AIA Elmar Mirsalayev informed about the current state of the local insurance market, the dynamics of the sector's development and ongoing projects.

Benli spoke about the innovations implemented in the insurance sector of Türkiye and highly appreciated the development of the insurance market in Azerbaijan.

The Turkic World Insurance Association was founded in May 2022 with the participation of insurer organizations from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan.