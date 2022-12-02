EU ambassador talks investments in several spheres in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The EU can invest up to two billion euro in the implementation of projects in Azerbaijan in such spheres as 'green' and digital development, as well as transport, EU Ambassador in the country Peter Michalko said on December 2, Trend reports.

Michalko made the remark during the opening ceremony of the project on ‘Support for improvement of operational capabilities of Port of Baku and implementation of Green Port concept’ in Baku.

According to him, the project on operational capacity improvement of the Port of Baku once again demonstrates the importance of EU-Azerbaijan cooperation.

"We are cooperating very closely with the government of Azerbaijan in the field of transport and green development. Together, we aim for high standards," the ambassador said.