BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. A new chairman of the board of "Gunay Sigorta" insurance company has been appointed, Trend reports via the company's statement.

Hikmet Salmanov, Executive Director of Gunay Bank, has been elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of the insurance company by the shareholders.

Previously, Acting Chairman of the Board was Parviz Rzayev, Director of the department for work with representative offices and branches of the insurance company.