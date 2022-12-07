Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan names amount of concessional loans in agriculture field

Economy Materials 7 December 2022 13:41 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund continues to support the projects, contributing to the development of the agricultural sector, Trend reports via the Twitter account of Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikyail Jabbarov.

"Since 2018, approximately 70 million manat ($41 million) have been allocated in concessional loans to 73 projects on the processing of agricultural products. In 2019, Apiaz LLC was provided 120,000 manat ($65,880) in concessional loans for the manufacturing and packaging of honey and honey products," said the publication.

