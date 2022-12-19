Azerbaijan to aid Pakistan with additional gas supplies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Pakistan will import additional gas from Azerbaijan during the next two months to meet the demand, Musadik Malik, Minister of State for Petroleum of Pakistan said, Trend reports, citing Pakistani media.

The volume of additional gas imports from Azerbaijan is 20,000 tons, he said.

According to the minister, gas reservoirs in Pakistan have been decreasing every year, which has caused additional pressure to import maximum volumes to meet the demand.

Malik also added that Pakistan is in talks with Russia to start importing crude oil from the country.