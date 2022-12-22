Volume of payments through Green Card system in Azerbaijan revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Compulsory Insurance Bureau of Azerbaijan from January through November 2022 under the Green Card system made payments in the amount of about 531,000 manat ($312,350) for road traffic accidents that occurred abroad, Trend report citing Bureau.

Furthermore, payments totaling more than 95,000 manat ($55,880) were made to foreign citizens for insurance cases that occurred on Azerbaijan's territory.

"The largest payment for insurance cases that occurred abroad was recorded in Germany and totaled 31,586 manat ($18,580). For the insurance cases that happened on the territory of Azerbaijan with the involvement of foreign citizens, the largest payout falls on Russia—23,000 manat ($13,530)," said the Bureau.

The green card is an international certificate of insurance providing visiting motorists with proof of the minimum compulsory insurance cover required by the law of the country visited. The green card system is designed to facilitate the movement of vehicles across international borders through an internationally acceptable document proving the existence of insurance