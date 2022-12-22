Georgian, Kazakh drivers to buy green card insurance from Azerbaijani companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Azerbaijan's Compulsory Insurance Bureau has reached an agreement with the Council of Bureaux (CoB) on issuing Green Cards to car drivers registered in Georgia and Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing the bureau.

Thus, the Azerbaijani Bureau sent an official request to the CoB in this regard.

According to the agreement, Azerbaijani insurers will sell Green Card insurance certificates to vehicle owners from the mentioned countries from January 1, 2023.

Local insurance companies are supposed to make a huge profit from this activity that is included in the 'service exports' category.

A green card is proof that you have vehicle insurance when driving abroad. This is an international motor third party liability insurance contract, as well as the agreement on mutual recognition of the liability insurance policy for vehicle owners by the contracting sides.'