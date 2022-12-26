Azerbaijan State Social Protection Fund shares forecasts on income

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The total income of the Azerbaijani State Social Protection Fund in 2022 is expected to make up 5.7 billion manat ($3.3 billion), the Chairman of the Fund Himalay Mamishov said today at a press conference on the results of 2022, Trend reports.

According to Mamishov, this figure has grown by 10.6 percent compared to 2021.

"The volume of revenues will increase by five percent compared to forecasts. Payments to the population on labor pensions for the current year amounted to 4.9 billion manat ($2.8 billion), which is 7.8 percent more than last year," he added.