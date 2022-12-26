Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund provides loan for local production support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund, one of the main goals of which is to stimulate local production and business, has allocated a concessional loan to Azerbaijan’s AqriBioEkoTex company, Trend reports via the tweet of the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

"Within the entrepreneurship support program, the Entrepreneurship Development Fund has allocated 440,000 million manat ($258,823) in concessional loan to AqriBioEkoTex LLC for the project aimed at manufacturing of biotechnology products," the minister said.