Azerbaijan's SMBDA to take practical steps on creating SMB cluster companies - chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Starting next year, practical steps will be taken in Azerbaijan to create SMB cluster companies, which are subject to a number of tax benefits, said Chairman of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) Orkhan Mammadov, Trend reports.

He made the remark during his speech at the 'Dayaq' award ceremony.

Mammadov said that next year the SMBDA's plans envisage not only the expansion of the existing support mechanisms but also the implementation of the new initiatives.

"In order to obtain practical knowledge and improve the SMBs' performance in the field of business organization and management, work is underway to implement the "model enterprise" pilot project, which has been successfully applied in international practice. It is planned to complete the project during the next year," he said.

He noted that, within the SMB's mandate, activities will continue to restore Karabakh and return the SMB sector to the liberated territories.

"In the coming period, the promotion of Karabakh's business potential among local and foreign investors, the reception and generalization of applications from entrepreneurs interested in activities in this region, as well as the coordination work necessary for business creation, will also be ensured," Mammadov added.

"The listed fields are part of our strategic agenda. Of course, there is still a lot of work and projects to be done, and we believe that we will achieve our goals within the active platform for cooperation between the public and private sectors," he concluded.