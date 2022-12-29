Trade House of Kyrgyzstan established in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Trade House of Kyrgyzstan has opened in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) Orkhan Mammadov tweeted, Trend reports.

He said the mentioned trade house would promote business cooperation between the two countries and would affect positively the increase in trade turnover.

Aside from Orkhan Mammadov, the opening ceremony was attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Azerbaijan Kairat Osmonaliev, Acting Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev, and other officials.