Starlink opens representative office in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has registered "STARLINK AZERBAIJAN" LLC, Trend reports.

The company is registered at the address: Baku city, Khatai district, November 8 street, 15.

The authorized capital of the company is $100, and Lauren Ashley Dreyer, Senior Director of Starlink Business Operations at SpaceX, has been appointed as a representative.

Starlink is a global satellite system deployed by SpaceX to provide high-speed broadband satellite Internet access.