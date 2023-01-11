“Baku SME house” to allow businessmen to apply to mediators on commercial disputes (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Businessmen will be able to apply to mediators in the “Baku SME house” to resolve commercial disputes, Trend reports.

The Mediation Council provides businessmen with arbitration services in the newly opened “Baku SME house” to resolve business disputes without going to court. The Council's business hours are 09:00 (GMT+4) to 18:00 (GMT+4), five days a week.

On January 11, Chairman of the Board of the Mediation Council Nadir Adilov, heads of mediation institutions in Baku, and mediators viewed the conditions created for entrepreneurs in the “Baku SME house”.

The “Baku SME house” management detailed the "G2B" and "B2B" services rendered to entrepreneurs. The Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA) will provide the necessary support to the Mediation Council.