BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. MUSIAD [Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association of Türkiye] Anadolu aims to create 40,000 new jobs through the production and investment movement, Chairman of the Board of MUSIAD Mahmut Asmali told TurkicWorld, Trend reports.

"Our investments will continue throughout Anatolia [Asian part of Türkiye], because we believe in Türkiye, the potential created by it and the opportunities provided by it," he said.

Will be updated