Azerbaijan's PASHA Holding confirms acquiring stake at Türkiye's largest hotel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. PASHA Holding has acquired a 50 percent share in the Mandarin Oriental Bodrum Hotel, PASHA Holding told Trend.

The mentioned hotel is managed by the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group in Türkiye and is part of Astash Holding. According to PASHA Holding, the hotel plays a huge part in the long-term investment strategies of the holding.

Jalal Gasimov, CEO of PASHA Holding, noted that there is significant potential in the tourism sector and PASHA Holding is pleased to partner with Astash Holding, which has implemented important projects in this field.

"I believe that the synergy created by this important partnership, suitable for our brands, will result in a much more profitable and exceptional business, as well as new collaboration," said Vedat Aşci, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Astash Holding.

Currently, PASHA Holding operates in the markets of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia, and Montenegro.