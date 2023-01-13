Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund provides loan for local production support

Economy Materials 13 January 2023 17:11 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund provides loan for local production support

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund, one of the main goals of which is to stimulate local production and business, has allocated a concessional loan to Azerbaijan’s Imishli R-Aqro LLC, Trend reports via the tweet of the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

"The Entrepreneurship Development Fund has allocated a concessional loan worth 2.6 million manat ($1.5 million) to Imishli R-Aqro LLC for the project aimed at the development of livestock," the minister said.

Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund provides loan for local production support
Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund provides loan for local production support
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more