Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund provides loan for local production support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund, one of the main goals of which is to stimulate local production and business, has allocated a concessional loan to Azerbaijan’s Imishli R-Aqro LLC, Trend reports via the tweet of the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

"The Entrepreneurship Development Fund has allocated a concessional loan worth 2.6 million manat ($1.5 million) to Imishli R-Aqro LLC for the project aimed at the development of livestock," the minister said.