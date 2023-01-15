Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan's insurance company expands its activity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The activity of the Azerbaijan insurance company has been expanded, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

In accordance with Article 51.4 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Insurance Activity", Qala Insurance JSC has been issued license No. TSF-0001, which allows to carry out reinsurance activities for a period of five years.

Qala Insurance JSC was established in 2015 on the basis of the "Chartis Azerbaycan" company, which has been operating since 1999. Its authorized capital is 8.944 million manat ($5.2 million).

