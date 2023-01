BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Azerbaijan's revenues from compulsory state social insurance payments totaled 4.586 billion manat ($2.69 billion) in 2022, increasing by 19.2 percent compared to a year ealier, Trend reports citing Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov's tweet.

The minister tweeted that the revenues from the unemployment insurance grew by 19 percent to 160.2 million manat ($94.1 million), during this period.