Baku SME House offers consulting services in field of agriculture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Azerbaijan's Baku SME House offers entrepreneurs information and consulting services in various areas of the agricultural sector from a number of government agencies, including the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, the farmers can apply to the State Agricultural Development Centers, Khachmaz and Yevlakh SME Houses, ASAN regional service centers, as well as the Baku SME House for information and advice on the agricultural sector.

The Baku SME House offers entrepreneurs information and consulting services on the sale of agricultural machinery, fertilizers, and pesticides, the provision of agrotechnical services and subsidies, concessional funding, the procedure for food purchase by state order, and the use of the electronic portal.

SME houses are open for entrepreneurs from Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 18:00 (GMT+4).