EU building up green energy co-op with Azerbaijan – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. The EU is building up green energy cooperation with Azerbaijan, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko said at the 15th anniversary of the EU Delegation representation in Baku, Trend reports.

"The Energy Memorandum signed in July 2022 has already strengthened Azerbaijan-EU cooperation in this area. We've recently signed a Bucharest agreement on the green energy supply through the Black Sea. This agreement will take our partnership to a higher level," the ambassador said.

The EU ambassador stressed that the diplomatic office is making every effort to further develop bilateral collaboration with Azerbaijan.

In addition, Michalko reminded that the EU is Azerbaijan's main trading partner, and half of Azerbaijan's exports comes at the EU countries.

Within the EU External Investment Plan for 17 billion euros, the European Commission, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Romania and Hungary have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the implementation of the underwater power cable project in the Black Sea.