Azerbaijan names number of adopted state standards in 2022 (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:36)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Azerbaijan adopted 68 new state standards in 2022, said the Head of Azerbaijan's State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy Mammad Abbasbeyli, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the press conference dedicated to the results of 2022.

He noted that this figure amounted to 36 in 2021.

"The total number of issued certificates of conformity was 2,065 in 2022, while in 2021 there were 1,733 certificates of conformity issued," he said.

Abbasbeyli added that AZSTAND has been granted permission to distribute certificates of more than 9,000 Turkish national standards in the country as part of the cooperation with the Turkish Standards Institute.

"More than 12,000 tests on more than 2,700 products were conducted in the laboratories operating at AZSTAND during 2022," he added.

The number of initiated cases on antimonopoly issues and cases of unfair competition tripled in Azerbaijan in 2022, and the number of completed cases increased 2.2 times compared to 2021. In general, 48 cases were completed in 2022, while in 2021 there were 22 such cases, and in 2020 – 6. In addition, a total of 60 cases were initiated in 2022, 20 cases in 2021, and 9 cases in 2020.