Azerbaijan's agriculture sector needs single entrepreneur ecosystem - SMBDA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The expansion of entrepreneurial activity in Azerbaijan's agricultural sector also makes it necessary to create a single entrepreneurial ecosystem in this area, said Chairman of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov at the second Agribusiness Development Fund, Trend reports.

He noted that, at present, the increase in productivity in the agricultural sector is one of the main tasks that the producers and government face.

"In the modern era, agribusiness is undergoing quite significant changes in various fields. These innovations, featuring a wide range of elements, from the choice of food by consumers and the growing demand for products labeled "environmentally friendly" to the development and implementation of innovative technologies, determine the requirements for the cultivation and production of food in the coming years," Mammadov said.

Will be updated