Southern Gas Corridor justifies its strategic importance - Romanian minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The Southern Gas Corridor has justified its strategic importance—the Azerbaijani gas was delivered to Europe, said Romanian Minister of Energy Virgil-Daniel Popescu, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan has proven that it is a reliable partner, and Romania therefore closely cooperates with Azerbaijan to ensure energy security. Romania intends to strengthen strategic partnership ties with Azerbaijan.

"In June last year, a memorandum of a strategic nature ensuring the energy security of Europe was signed between the EU and Azerbaijan. This document provides for an increase in the volume of gas exported from Azerbaijan," he said.

"Based on this, Romania is interested in purchasing gas exported from Azerbaijan, given the growing demand for natural gas. Romania will supply gas from Azerbaijan to two more European countries: it has the infrastructure for this. In addition, Romania also played a huge role in the construction of the Trans-Balkan pipeline," Virgil-Daniel Popescu said.

Southern Gas Corridor started transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe on December 31, 2020. It transports gas from the Caspian Sea region to European countries through Georgia and Türkiye.

This large-scale project is aimed at the diversification of energy supply routes and sources, thereby contributing to strengthening Europe’s energy security. The project’s cost totaled $33 billion, as compared to the forecast of $45 billion. Capital expenditures on the SGC project are expected to be fully reimbursed within 8-10 years.