Azerbaijan, EU to continue effective dialogue to reinforce energy security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson has released a press statement following the results of the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy told Trend.

"The Azerbaijan-EU strategic energy partnership was reaffirmed at the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting held on February 3 in Baku. The partnership serves common goals, such as long-term energy security, sustainability, diversification of supplies, and enhanced cooperation on the green energy transition program," the statement said.

According to the ministry, the co-chairs of the meeting highly commended the full-scale operation of the Southern Gas Corridor, as well as Azerbaijan's contribution to the reliable, competitive, and affordable energy supply to Europe.

"The successful commissioning of the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) is among the remarkable events that will further support the diversification of supplies to Europe. The co-chairs expressed support for the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor, thus noting that it will create a potential supply source for new energy markets. The significance of taking the necessary measures to reduce methane emissions in supply chains was also emphasized," the ministry outlined.

According to the statement, the Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting, which is being held for the first time, provides an excellent opportunity for partner countries, financial institutions, and companies, to have productive discussions on enhancing cooperation on this agenda. This platform will promote the establishment of international links on green energy and Azerbaijan's transformation into a green energy supplier to European markets.

"The "Memorandum of Understanding between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union on a strategic energy partnership, presented by the European Commission" of July 18, 2022, along with the expansion of existing cooperation, will create new opportunities for energy transition, renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable development of the renewable hydrogen partnership. It's also worth noting the great importance of the “Agreement among the Governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, and Romania on green energy strategic partnership”, signed in Bucharest on December 17, 2022," the statement added.

The co-chairs stressed their determination to continue the effective dialogue, which makes an utmost contribution to strengthening energy security and joint action to combat climate change.