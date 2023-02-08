Earthquake in Türkiye has no effect on money transfers from Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. There are no observed problems with money transfers from Azerbaijan to Türkiye, Azerbaijan's Central Bank told Trend.

Information recently was spread on social media regarding the problems with money transfers from Azerbaijan to Türkiye. The strong earthquake that stroke Türkiye on February 6 is indicated as the main reason for the problems. It was noted that it is impossible to conduct any transactions with bank cards.

However, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, there are no problems with money transfers.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 6,234 people were killed, 37,011 people were injured, and 5,894 buildings were destroyed.