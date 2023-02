Azerbaijani banks won't take any commission on donations to quake-hit Türkiye – ABA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Donations from Azerbaijani banks to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) will be made without commission, the Press Service of the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) told Trend.

The ABA noted that transfers of both legal entities and individuals would be carried out with no commissions.

The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan announced the VAT exemptions for all donation transfers through e-payment systems.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

Following the latest data, 8,574 people have been killed, and 49,133 have got injured in the quake.