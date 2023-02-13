Azerbaijan ready for meetings with Israeli business representatives - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijan is ready to hold meetings with representatives of Israeli business circles for the further development of bilateral relations, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib Mammadov said at the Azerbaijan-Israel Innovation Forum on the "Agriculture and Education" topic, Trend reports.

According to Mammadov, Azerbaijan already has various mechanisms for attracting foreign companies and investments, and new ones are being developed.

"We fully ensure the legal protection of the rights of investors and their investments. We also call on both Israeli companies and companies from other countries to actively participate in the restoration of Azerbaijani liberated territories," he added.