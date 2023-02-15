Azerbaijan, Germany enhance co-op within framework of professional dev't program (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. A number of innovations are envisaged as part of the "Joint German-Azerbaijani program of professional development of managers in the business community of Azerbaijan", Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA).

According to SMBDA, in the coming months, Germany will create conditions for the participation of more Azerbaijani entrepreneurs and managers in the program. Another innovation is introducing to the program new directions such as 'smart agriculture', 'green economy', and Industry 4.0, which will allow holding training and internships for Azerbaijani managers in these business fields.

SMBDA noted that this had been agreed upon at the 3rd meeting of the Supervisory Board of the "Joint German-Azerbaijani program of professional development of managers in the business community of Azerbaijan".

Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib Mammadov and employees of the ministry, representatives of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action of Germany, GIZ, and SMBDA, which is the coordinator of the program from Azerbaijan, took part in the event.

It was noted at the event that the joint program, successfully implemented since 2009, had created additional opportunities for development for Azerbaijani entrepreneurs. More than 500 entrepreneurs have taken advantage of this program to date. At the meeting, SMBDA presented a report on the work done within the framework of the program in the last 3 years, as well as the results of the survey conducted by the agency among the program participants.

SMBDA accepts applications of Azerbaijan entrepreneurs and managers wishing to take part in the program throughout the year electronically via: https://smb.gov.az/az/nav/beynelxalq-ixtisasartirma-kursu.