Azerbaijan reveals state budget revenue inflows from privatization of property

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. A total of 14.6 million manat ($8.5 million) were invested in the enterprises privatized through auctions, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

According to the tweet, 8.56 million manat ($5.04 million) were transferred to the state budget as a one-time payment.

"About 400 jobs have been created in the enterprises that have completed the execution of contractual obligations," the minister said.

The most recent auction was held for the privatization of the Baku Shoe Factory OJSC. During the auction, the winner had to ensure the transfer of at least 3.2 million manat ($1.8 million) to the state budget for the purchase of shares of the joint-stock company.