Azerbaijan's Coordinating Council holds regular meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The Coordinating Council, established following the Decree of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers No. 404 of October 21, 2020, held a regular meeting to ensure preparations for the fifth round of the evaluation by the Committee of Experts of the Council of Europe on the Evaluation of Anti-Money Laundering Measures and the Financing of Terrorism (MONEYVAL), as well as to discuss other issues, Trend reports.

While delivering a welcome speech, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov updated on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) measures implemented as of today, a national risk assessment, adopting new laws in the relevant field, and also on matters to be addressed in the final preparation stages for the fifth round of the evaluation process.

Then Chairman of the Executive Board of the Financial Monitoring Service of Azerbaijan Zaur Fatizada spoke of the work that has been done so far. He informed the meeting participants about organizational work regarding the visit of the MONEYVAL assessment mission to Azerbaijan, from March 1 to March 15, 2023.

The Coordinating Council's meeting participants also briefed on the implementation of the Action Plan of the Council, approved on June 23, 2022, and exchanged views on relevant matters.