Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 54.3405 manat (1.72 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold declined by 45.3798 manat (2.95 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,138.2425 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold February 6 3,193.3055 February 13 3,158.9145 February 7 3,186.2675 February 14 3,160.0535 February 8 3,190.645 February 15 3,1393.135 February 9 3,195.847 February 16 3,128.357 February 10 3,152.0465 February 17 3,104.574 Average weekly 3,183.6223 Average weekly 3,138.2425

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 0.6177 manat (1.67 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 36.9804 manat, which was 0.9183 manat (2.42 percent) less compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver February 6 38.2639 February 13 37.0926 February 7 37.9862 February 14 37.3648 February 8 37.9478 February 15 36.9694 February 9 38.086 February 16 37.0005 February 10 37.2096 February 17 36.4749 Average weekly 37.8987 Average weekly 36.9804

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 40.6725 manat (2.53 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum fell by 64.2991 manat (3.89 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,590.5659 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum February 6 1,666.255 February 13 1,604.6215 February 7 1,655.766 February 14 1,630.98 February 8 1,669.026 February 15 1,582.0965 February 9 1,665.184 February 16 1,571.1825 February 10 1,618.094 February 17 1,563.949 Average weekly 1,654.865 Average weekly 1,590.5659

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 94.996 manat (3.6 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 189.8679 manat (6.84 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,587.9202 manat.