Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Economy Materials 18 February 2023 14:03 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 54.3405 manat (1.72 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold declined by 45.3798 manat (2.95 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,138.2425 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

February 6

3,193.3055

February 13

3,158.9145

February 7

3,186.2675

February 14

3,160.0535

February 8

3,190.645

February 15

3,1393.135

February 9

3,195.847

February 16

3,128.357

February 10

3,152.0465

February 17

3,104.574

Average weekly

3,183.6223

Average weekly

3,138.2425

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 0.6177 manat (1.67 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 36.9804 manat, which was 0.9183 manat (2.42 percent) less compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

February 6

38.2639

February 13

37.0926

February 7

37.9862

February 14

37.3648

February 8

37.9478

February 15

36.9694

February 9

38.086

February 16

37.0005

February 10

37.2096

February 17

36.4749

Average weekly

37.8987

Average weekly

36.9804

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 40.6725 manat (2.53 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum fell by 64.2991 manat (3.89 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,590.5659 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

February 6

1,666.255

February 13

1,604.6215

February 7

1,655.766

February 14

1,630.98

February 8

1,669.026

February 15

1,582.0965

February 9

1,665.184

February 16

1,571.1825

February 10

1,618.094

February 17

1,563.949

Average weekly

1,654.865

Average weekly

1,590.5659

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 94.996 manat (3.6 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 189.8679 manat (6.84 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,587.9202 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

February 6

2,778.3865

February 13

2,639.42

February 7

2,721.4025

February 14

2,676.8795

February 8

2,810.8735

February 15

2,552.4565

February 9

2,827.457

February 16

2,526.421

February 10

2,750.821

February 17

2,544.424

Average weekly

2,777.7881

Average weekly

2,587.9202
