Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 54.3405 manat (1.72 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold declined by 45.3798 manat (2.95 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,138.2425 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
February 6
|
3,193.3055
|
February 13
|
3,158.9145
|
February 7
|
3,186.2675
|
February 14
|
3,160.0535
|
February 8
|
3,190.645
|
February 15
|
3,1393.135
|
February 9
|
3,195.847
|
February 16
|
3,128.357
|
February 10
|
3,152.0465
|
February 17
|
3,104.574
|
Average weekly
|
3,183.6223
|
Average weekly
|
3,138.2425
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 0.6177 manat (1.67 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 36.9804 manat, which was 0.9183 manat (2.42 percent) less compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
February 6
|
38.2639
|
February 13
|
37.0926
|
February 7
|
37.9862
|
February 14
|
37.3648
|
February 8
|
37.9478
|
February 15
|
36.9694
|
February 9
|
38.086
|
February 16
|
37.0005
|
February 10
|
37.2096
|
February 17
|
36.4749
|
Average weekly
|
37.8987
|
Average weekly
|
36.9804
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 40.6725 manat (2.53 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum fell by 64.2991 manat (3.89 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,590.5659 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
February 6
|
1,666.255
|
February 13
|
1,604.6215
|
February 7
|
1,655.766
|
February 14
|
1,630.98
|
February 8
|
1,669.026
|
February 15
|
1,582.0965
|
February 9
|
1,665.184
|
February 16
|
1,571.1825
|
February 10
|
1,618.094
|
February 17
|
1,563.949
|
Average weekly
|
1,654.865
|
Average weekly
|
1,590.5659
The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 94.996 manat (3.6 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.
The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 189.8679 manat (6.84 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,587.9202 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
February 6
|
2,778.3865
|
February 13
|
2,639.42
|
February 7
|
2,721.4025
|
February 14
|
2,676.8795
|
February 8
|
2,810.8735
|
February 15
|
2,552.4565
|
February 9
|
2,827.457
|
February 16
|
2,526.421
|
February 10
|
2,750.821
|
February 17
|
2,544.424
|
Average weekly
|
2,777.7881
|
Average weekly
|
2,587.9202