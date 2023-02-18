State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads talks highway construction projects in liberated Karabakh

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, February 18. The design and construction process of 19 highways in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions, as well as the construction of the Lachin International Airport, is currently underway, following the Azerbaijani presidential decree, Chairman of the Managerial Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Saleh Mammadov said during a media tour to the Zangilan district's Aghali village, Trend reports.

The construction is carried out through funds allocated to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads from the state budget funding envisaged for liberated lands.

He noted that the second road leading to Shusha is among the most significant projects. The first technical-grade and 81.6 km long Ahmadbayli–Fuzuli–Shusha highway starts from 157th km of the M6 Hajigabul–Bahramtapa–Minjivan–border with Armenia highway. The vehicles will be able to move on this four to the six-lane road at high speed and safely due to the bridges and tunnels. This road will be 19.4 kilometers shorter than Victory Road.

According to the requirements of the Construction rules and regulations, the construction activities implemented under the control of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads are scheduled to be completed in 2024. These infrastructure projects implemented in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangazur Economic Regions make a considerable contribution to the socioeconomic development of liberated districts and villages.