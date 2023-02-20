Azerbaijan discusses urban planning in liberated lands at business forum with Hungary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture was represented as part of the Azerbaijani delegation at the 9th meeting of the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Hungary, held in Budapest, the committee's General Affairs and Public Relations Department told Trend.

According to the department, during the meeting, it was noted that thanks to the political will and efforts of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Hungary, relations between the two countries have risen to the level of strategic partnership, and there are vast opportunities for cooperation.

Discussions were held on expanding relations in the fields of energy, development and transmission of green energy, agriculture, employment, social protection, education, culture, tourism, healthcare, and others.

The issue of restoration and construction work carried out on liberated territories of Azerbaijan, and issues of encouraging mutual investments were considered at the meeting. In the end, the protocol on the results of the meeting was signed.

An Azerbaijani-Hungarian business forum was also held within the framework of the 9th meeting of the Joint Commission. The business forum was attended by 87 companies, out of which 26 were from Azerbaijan and 61 companies – from Hungary.

During the forum, it was emphasized that the development of cooperation between the two countries' business circles is one of the commission's main goals, and the importance of the interest shown by Hungarian businessmen in the ongoing large-scale construction work in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan was noted.

At a panel session on business opportunities and investments in the liberated territories, the head of the international cooperation and protocol department of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Eldar Salahov delivered a speech on the territorial planning work being carried out on the liberated lands.

In 2022, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Hungary amounted to $2.3 million.