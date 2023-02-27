Azerbaijan, Islamic Development Bank discuss development of new cooperation platforms (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Azerbaijan and the Islamic Development Bank have discussed the development of new cooperation platforms, Trend reports via the tweet of Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

"During the meeting with Chairman of the Bank H.E. Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser we have discussed the current state of the bilateral relations, restoration of our liberated territories, implementation of the joint projects, as well as development of new cooperation platforms," said the tweet.

IsDB Group enjoys a strong relationship with Azerbaijan and is committed to fostering its socio-economic development. The IsDB Group has approved a total financing of about $1.2 billion for Azerbaijan. This includes $956 million in financing by IsDB, $120.2 million approved by ICD, $83.4 million in trade operations by ITFC, and $19.4 million by other IsDB Group funds and operations. In addition, ICIEC has provided $92.5 million as business insured and $75.5 million as new insurance commitments